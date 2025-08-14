Turkey and Syria Forge Military Cooperation Accord

Turkey has committed to aiding Syria with weapon systems and logistical tools as part of a military cooperation agreement confirmed on Wednesday, according to a Turkish defense ministry source.

The accord, which also provides for Turkish training of Syria's military personnel, represents a significant step towards deeper military collaboration between the two nations.

The source highlighted Turkey's expectations for the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces to adhere to previous agreements with Damascus, signaling Ankara's prioritization of regional security cooperation.

(With inputs from agencies.)