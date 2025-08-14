Left Menu

Turkey and Syria Forge Military Cooperation Accord

Turkey and Syria have signed a military cooperation accord, including the provision of weapons and logistical support. The agreement involves military training and consultancy, further solidifying ties amidst tensions with Kurdish-led forces. The accord marks a step towards comprehensive bilateral defense collaboration.

Updated: 14-08-2025 14:39 IST
  • Turkey

Turkey has committed to aiding Syria with weapon systems and logistical tools as part of a military cooperation agreement confirmed on Wednesday, according to a Turkish defense ministry source.

The accord, which also provides for Turkish training of Syria's military personnel, represents a significant step towards deeper military collaboration between the two nations.

The source highlighted Turkey's expectations for the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces to adhere to previous agreements with Damascus, signaling Ankara's prioritization of regional security cooperation.

