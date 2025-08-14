Punjab Cabinet Rolls Back Controversial Land Pooling Policy Amidst Mounting Pressure
The Punjab Cabinet approved the withdrawal of the controversial land pooling policy under pressure from farmer organizations and opposition parties. Previously described as farmer-friendly, the policy faced backlash after being termed a land grabbing scheme. The High Court had also issued an interim stay on its implementation.
The Punjab Cabinet officially repealed the land pooling policy on Thursday, a decision made amidst significant pressure from farmers and opposition groups. This move follows the Punjab and Haryana High Court's interim hold on the policy, citing the need for more thorough impact assessments.
Chaired by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, the Cabinet's decision aligns with protests branding the policy as a land 'grabbing' scheme. The AAP government, under criticism, withdrew the policy for which they initially claimed as 'farmer-friendly'.
The initial policy aimed to acquire 65,000 acres of land, with hopes of developing residential and industrial zones across Punjab. However, dissatisfaction from local communities and an imminent legal challenge have forced a reconsideration of the approach.
