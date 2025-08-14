Left Menu

Swift Response: J&K Administration Sets Up Control Room After Deadly Kishtwar Cloudburst

In response to a deadly cloudburst in Kishtwar, Jammu and Kashmir's administration has established a control room to aid affected villagers and pilgrims. The disaster has claimed at least 12 lives and the toll could rise. Key contact numbers for assistance have been provided.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 14-08-2025 15:35 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 15:35 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a swift response to the deadly cloudburst in Kishtwar, the Jammu and Kashmir administration has established a control room to aid those affected, including villagers and pilgrims.

At least 12 people have lost their lives due to the flash floods, with officials warning that the toll could rise. The disaster struck in Chositi village, prompting the setup of a help desk in Paddar, located around 15 kilometers away.

Five officials have been assigned to the control room, with contact numbers released for public assistance: 9858223125, 6006701934, 9797504078, 8492886895, 8493801381, and 7006463710. Additional district and police control room numbers include 01995-259555, 9484217492, and 9906154100.

(With inputs from agencies.)

