Samajwadi Party MLA Applauds Zero-Tolerance Policy

Samajwadi Party legislator Pooja Pal has extended her gratitude to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, applauding him for his stringent zero-tolerance stance towards criminal activities. This declaration was made during a state assembly session focusing on the 'Vision 2047' document.

Pooja Pal's husband, Raju Pal, a former BSP MLA, was assassinated in 2005, reportedly by associates of gangster-politician Atiq Ahmad. The tragedy left Pooja Pal and other bereaved families in Prayagraj in prolonged grief, which they finally see being addressed under Adityanath's leadership.

Atiq Ahmad, who had a notorious history, was himself killed in an audacious act while under police escort in April 2023. Pooja Pal commended Chief Minister Adityanath for the decisive measures that have brought justice and hope to numerous affected families.

(With inputs from agencies.)