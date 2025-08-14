Left Menu

Samajwadi Party MLA Applauds Zero-Tolerance Policy

Samajwadi Party MLA Pooja Pal has expressed gratitude towards Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for implementing a zero-tolerance policy against criminals, following the murder of her husband, Raju Pal. She praises Adityanath's efforts in delivering justice to victims of gangster Atiq Ahmad and curbing criminal activity in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 14-08-2025 15:46 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 15:46 IST
Samajwadi Party MLA Applauds Zero-Tolerance Policy
Pooja Pal
  • Country:
  • India

Samajwadi Party legislator Pooja Pal has extended her gratitude to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, applauding him for his stringent zero-tolerance stance towards criminal activities. This declaration was made during a state assembly session focusing on the 'Vision 2047' document.

Pooja Pal's husband, Raju Pal, a former BSP MLA, was assassinated in 2005, reportedly by associates of gangster-politician Atiq Ahmad. The tragedy left Pooja Pal and other bereaved families in Prayagraj in prolonged grief, which they finally see being addressed under Adityanath's leadership.

Atiq Ahmad, who had a notorious history, was himself killed in an audacious act while under police escort in April 2023. Pooja Pal commended Chief Minister Adityanath for the decisive measures that have brought justice and hope to numerous affected families.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
E3 Nations Threaten Snapback Sanctions on Iran

E3 Nations Threaten Snapback Sanctions on Iran

 Global
2
European Powers Push for Sanctions on Iran Over Nuclear Talks

European Powers Push for Sanctions on Iran Over Nuclear Talks

 Global
3
Dollar Declines Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation and Trump's Institutional Maneuvers

Dollar Declines Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation and Trump's Institutional Mane...

 Global
4
Typhoon Podul Shutters Taiwan: Evacuations Underway

Typhoon Podul Shutters Taiwan: Evacuations Underway

 Taiwan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Balancing Justice and Technology: AI’s Role in Commercial Dispute Resolution Progress

Bulgaria’s Towns Struggle Under Outdated Taxes as World Bank Urges Sweeping Reform

Race to Decarbonize: How Pakistan’s Industry Can Survive Soaring Energy Costs

Investing in Blue Foods: The Trillion-Dollar Potential of Sustainable Aquaculture

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025