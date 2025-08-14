Fatal Explosion Strikes Idlib Outskirts
An explosion on the outskirts of Syria's Idlib city resulted in four fatalities and injured five others, as reported by the country's state news agency. The incident initially reported by Ekhbariya TV, took place in northwest Syria, with authorities investigating the nature of the blast.
An explosion on the outskirts of Syria's Idlib city led to the death of four individuals, with five others sustaining injuries, according to Syria's state news agency.
Ekhbariya TV, the country's official television network, broke the news of the explosion, which was heard on Thursday morning.
Authorities are currently working to ascertain the exact cause and nature of the explosion, as efforts continue to manage the aftermath of the incident.
(With inputs from agencies.)
