Fatal Explosion Strikes Idlib Outskirts

An explosion on the outskirts of Syria's Idlib city led to the death of four individuals, with five others sustaining injuries, according to Syria's state news agency.

Ekhbariya TV, the country's official television network, broke the news of the explosion, which was heard on Thursday morning.

Authorities are currently working to ascertain the exact cause and nature of the explosion, as efforts continue to manage the aftermath of the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)