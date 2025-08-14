Left Menu

Fatal Explosion Strikes Idlib Outskirts

An explosion on the outskirts of Syria's Idlib city resulted in four fatalities and injured five others, as reported by the country's state news agency. The incident initially reported by Ekhbariya TV, took place in northwest Syria, with authorities investigating the nature of the blast.

Ekhbariya TV, the country's official television network, broke the news of the explosion, which was heard on Thursday morning.

Authorities are currently working to ascertain the exact cause and nature of the explosion, as efforts continue to manage the aftermath of the incident.

