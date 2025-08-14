Left Menu

Securing Peace: Zelenskiy's Dialogue with UK

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy met with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer to discuss potential security guarantees for Ukraine, emphasizing the need for genuine diplomacy with Russia. The dialogue also included talks on enhancing investment in Ukraine's drone production.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 14-08-2025 16:58 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 16:58 IST
  • Ukraine

In a significant diplomatic engagement, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy reported a 'productive meeting' with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, discussing the intricacies of security assurances for Ukraine. This comes amid ongoing tensions with Russia, where peace and security remain paramount concerns.

Zelenskiy emphasized that durable peace can only be achieved if the United States persuades Russia to cease hostilities and engage in genuine, substantive diplomacy, marking a potential shift in international relations.

Beyond security issues, the leaders explored possibilities for investments in Ukrainian drone production, highlighting the technological advancements and strategic importance of enhancing domestic capabilities.

