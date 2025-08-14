Left Menu

Ukraine's Triumph: Homecoming of Captives in Prisoner Swap

Ukraine successfully negotiated the return of 84 prisoners of war, including civilians and military personnel, in a significant exchange with Russia. Among the released were individuals held since 2014, highlighting ongoing efforts to repatriate citizens amid the conflict.

Ukraine has successfully negotiated the return of 84 prisoners of war, marking a significant development in its exchanges with Russia.

According to President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, the released individuals include both civilians and military personnel who had been held for over a decade in some cases.

This exchange underscores Ukraine's ongoing efforts to repatriate its citizens and resolve the longstanding conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

