Cloudburst Chaos: Urgent Rescue Efforts in Chositi

A large-scale rescue and relief operation is ongoing in Chositi village, part of Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district, after a catastrophic cloudburst hit the area, confirmed Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha.

Home Minister Amit Shah has pledged comprehensive support for the efforts. Sinha reported via social media that men and heavy machinery have been deployed, and additional teams are en route to aid in the ongoing operations.

The disaster has claimed the lives of at least 20 individuals, including two CISF personnel, with fears that more are trapped. Of the 98 individuals rescued thus far, 28 are reported to be in serious condition. Coordination between agencies and the home ministry is crucial as assistance pours in.