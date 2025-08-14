Publicis in Legal Battle Over Antitrust Investigation Case Files

Publicis has initiated a lawsuit against India's antitrust regulator, the Competition Commission of India (CCI), for denying access to documents related to a major price-fixing investigation, as revealed in court filings.

The CCI launched a significant probe into India's $30 billion media sector in March, conducting raids at major ad agencies including Publicis, amid suspicions of collusion on advertising rates. The investigation was sparked by disclosures from Dentsu under a leniency program, alleging cartel behavior. Agencies allegedly used WhatsApp to coordinate prices and exclude non-compliant competitors.

Despite repeated requests, CCI has not provided necessary case files, leading Publicis to seek intervention from the Delhi High Court. The lack of access hinders Publicis from understanding the allegations fully and preparing an adequate defense. Publicis is the first to legally challenge the CCI in court over this issue.