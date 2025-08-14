Left Menu

Publicis in Legal Battle Over Antitrust Investigation Case Files

Publicis has taken legal action against India's antitrust authority, the Competition Commission of India (CCI), for not granting access to case files amid a high-profile price-fixing investigation involving major ad agencies. The case, triggered by disclosures under CCI's leniency program, involves allegations of collusion via WhatsApp and other secret pacts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-08-2025 18:18 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 18:18 IST
Publicis has initiated a lawsuit against India's antitrust regulator, the Competition Commission of India (CCI), for denying access to documents related to a major price-fixing investigation, as revealed in court filings.

The CCI launched a significant probe into India's $30 billion media sector in March, conducting raids at major ad agencies including Publicis, amid suspicions of collusion on advertising rates. The investigation was sparked by disclosures from Dentsu under a leniency program, alleging cartel behavior. Agencies allegedly used WhatsApp to coordinate prices and exclude non-compliant competitors.

Despite repeated requests, CCI has not provided necessary case files, leading Publicis to seek intervention from the Delhi High Court. The lack of access hinders Publicis from understanding the allegations fully and preparing an adequate defense. Publicis is the first to legally challenge the CCI in court over this issue.

