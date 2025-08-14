Left Menu

Quiet Diplomacy: India and China Mend Ties Amid Global Tensions

India and China are discretely working on improving relations through high-level visits and discussions. This comes as the U.S. implements tariffs affecting India, while China and the U.S. extend their tariff truce. Both nations aim to resume direct flights and border trade to normalize economic ties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-08-2025 19:18 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 19:18 IST
Quiet Diplomacy: India and China Mend Ties Amid Global Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Amid global tensions and shifting alliances, India and China are cautiously working to strengthen their bilateral ties. This diplomatic effort unfolds as U.S. President Donald Trump's unpredictable policies strain U.S.-India relations, compelling India to seek closer ties with its long-time rival, China.

The resumption of direct flights and easing of border trade barriers are at the forefront of recent diplomatic engagements between the two Asian giants. These steps are seen as significant moves toward stabilizing economic relations that have been hindered by past conflicts and disputes.

High-level visits are scheduled, with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi heading to New Delhi for border talks with India's National Security Adviser. In a diplomatic gesture symbolizing improved relations, Prime Minister Modi is also preparing for a crucial meeting with President Xi at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
E3 Nations Threaten Snapback Sanctions on Iran

E3 Nations Threaten Snapback Sanctions on Iran

 Global
2
European Powers Push for Sanctions on Iran Over Nuclear Talks

European Powers Push for Sanctions on Iran Over Nuclear Talks

 Global
3
Dollar Declines Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation and Trump's Institutional Maneuvers

Dollar Declines Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation and Trump's Institutional Mane...

 Global
4
Typhoon Podul Shutters Taiwan: Evacuations Underway

Typhoon Podul Shutters Taiwan: Evacuations Underway

 Taiwan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Balancing Justice and Technology: AI’s Role in Commercial Dispute Resolution Progress

Bulgaria’s Towns Struggle Under Outdated Taxes as World Bank Urges Sweeping Reform

Race to Decarbonize: How Pakistan’s Industry Can Survive Soaring Energy Costs

Investing in Blue Foods: The Trillion-Dollar Potential of Sustainable Aquaculture

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025