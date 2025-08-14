Quiet Diplomacy: India and China Mend Ties Amid Global Tensions

Amid global tensions and shifting alliances, India and China are cautiously working to strengthen their bilateral ties. This diplomatic effort unfolds as U.S. President Donald Trump's unpredictable policies strain U.S.-India relations, compelling India to seek closer ties with its long-time rival, China.

The resumption of direct flights and easing of border trade barriers are at the forefront of recent diplomatic engagements between the two Asian giants. These steps are seen as significant moves toward stabilizing economic relations that have been hindered by past conflicts and disputes.

High-level visits are scheduled, with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi heading to New Delhi for border talks with India's National Security Adviser. In a diplomatic gesture symbolizing improved relations, Prime Minister Modi is also preparing for a crucial meeting with President Xi at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit.

(With inputs from agencies.)