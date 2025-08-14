Supreme Court Orders Transparency in Bihar Electoral Roll Revision
The Supreme Court has instructed the Election Commission to disclose details of 65 lakh deleted names from Bihar's electoral roll. The poll authority has been sharing lists of deceased voters and those with multiple voter cards since July. Aadhaar numbers are requested in the special intensive revision form as proof of identity.
The Supreme Court has mandated the Election Commission to publish the reasons behind the removal of 65 lakh names from Bihar's voter list. This directive aims to enhance transparency in the state's special intensive electoral roll revision.
In response, the Election Commission noted that it has been providing lists of deceased voters and individuals with multiple voter cards to political parties since July 20.
The commission further stated that the enumeration form for the intensive revision requires the submission of Aadhaar numbers as a form of identity verification.
