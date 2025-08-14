Left Menu

Justice Served: Life Sentence for Heinous Crime in Muzaffarnagar

A court in Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh, has sentenced Manveer to life in prison for the rape and murder of a six-year-old girl. Special Judge Alka Bharti convicted the 30-year-old and imposed a fine. The crime occurred on January 2, with the victim's body found in a locked room.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 14-08-2025 20:21 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 20:21 IST
In a significant ruling, a court in Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh, has sentenced a man named Manveer to life imprisonment for the appalling crime of raping and killing a six-year-old girl. The verdict was delivered by Special Judge Alka Bharti of the POCSO Court, who also imposed a fine of ₹90,500 on the offender.

According to government counsel Vikrant Rathi, the tragic incident occurred in Mansurpur on January 2. The young victim was playing outside when she was lured by Manveer into his room, where he committed the heinous acts before fleeing and locking the room.

The girl's body, showing injuries, was discovered during a search of the premises. Following the filing of an FIR by the family, police were able to apprehend Manveer, leading to his conviction and life sentence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

