Left Menu

ECI Navigates Political Hostility Amid Bihar's Voter Roll Revision

The Election Commission of India (ECI) is under scrutiny as it conducts a Special Intensive Revision of the electoral rolls in Bihar, amidst a politically hostile environment. The Supreme Court urged a fair process, highlighting transparency by disclosing names and reasons for voters' non-inclusion to build public trust.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-08-2025 20:43 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 20:43 IST
ECI Navigates Political Hostility Amid Bihar's Voter Roll Revision
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Election Commission of India (ECI) is currently undertaking a Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar, facing considerable political hostility. During a Supreme Court hearing, Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi acknowledged the ECI's powers but emphasized the need for a fair exercise.

Senior advocate Rakesh Dwivedi defended the ECI, noting its considerable legal powers under Article 324 and the Representation of Peoples Act, despite constant political scrutiny. He emphasized that the ECI is focused on legality over political perceptions, acknowledging the challenges posed by contested electronic voting machine results.

The Supreme Court urged the ECI to publish detailed electoral roll changes to improve transparency and voter confidence. The decision comes amid a polarized atmosphere, with plans for public disclosure of voter deletions, additions, and reasons, reinforcing democratic integrity in Bihar's elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
E3 Nations Threaten Snapback Sanctions on Iran

E3 Nations Threaten Snapback Sanctions on Iran

 Global
2
European Powers Push for Sanctions on Iran Over Nuclear Talks

European Powers Push for Sanctions on Iran Over Nuclear Talks

 Global
3
Dollar Declines Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation and Trump's Institutional Maneuvers

Dollar Declines Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation and Trump's Institutional Mane...

 Global
4
Typhoon Podul Shutters Taiwan: Evacuations Underway

Typhoon Podul Shutters Taiwan: Evacuations Underway

 Taiwan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Balancing Justice and Technology: AI’s Role in Commercial Dispute Resolution Progress

Bulgaria’s Towns Struggle Under Outdated Taxes as World Bank Urges Sweeping Reform

Race to Decarbonize: How Pakistan’s Industry Can Survive Soaring Energy Costs

Investing in Blue Foods: The Trillion-Dollar Potential of Sustainable Aquaculture

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025