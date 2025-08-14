ECI Navigates Political Hostility Amid Bihar's Voter Roll Revision

The Election Commission of India (ECI) is currently undertaking a Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar, facing considerable political hostility. During a Supreme Court hearing, Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi acknowledged the ECI's powers but emphasized the need for a fair exercise.

Senior advocate Rakesh Dwivedi defended the ECI, noting its considerable legal powers under Article 324 and the Representation of Peoples Act, despite constant political scrutiny. He emphasized that the ECI is focused on legality over political perceptions, acknowledging the challenges posed by contested electronic voting machine results.

The Supreme Court urged the ECI to publish detailed electoral roll changes to improve transparency and voter confidence. The decision comes amid a polarized atmosphere, with plans for public disclosure of voter deletions, additions, and reasons, reinforcing democratic integrity in Bihar's elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)