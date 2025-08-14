U.S. Sanctions on Russian Crypto Exchange Garantex

The U.S. State Department and the U.S. Treasury have announced sanctions against the Russian cryptocurrency exchange Garantex and its leadership. These measures come amid allegations of the exchange being utilized for money laundering by cybercriminals and cybercrime organizations.

In a joint statement, the departments detailed their efforts to curb illicit financial activities linked to Garantex, with rewards of up to $6 million offered for credible information leading to the arrests of those involved.

According to the published data, Garantex handled a staggering $96 billion in cryptocurrency transactions between April 2019 and March 2025, highlighting the immense scale of its operations.