Gallantry Medals Honor BSF Troops' Valor in Operation Sindoor

Eighteen Border Security Force troops were lauded with gallantry honors for their valor in Operation Sindoor against Pakistan. The operation came in response to the Pahalgam terror attack.

The Vir Chakra, a significant wartime medal, was posthumously awarded to Sub Inspector Mohammed Imteyaj and Constable Deepak Chingakham for their ultimate sacrifices in the heat of battle.

This announcement, made by the government on the eve of the 79th Independence Day, highlights the bravery of those who risked their lives on the border amidst drone attacks and enemy fire.

