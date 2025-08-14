Left Menu

UK Condemns Israeli Settlement Plans in West Bank

British Foreign Minister David Lammy criticizes Israeli plans to develop a settlement in the West Bank, which would segregate it from East Jerusalem. Lammy calls for the immediate cessation of these plans, labeling them as a violation of international law, which could jeopardize a future Palestinian state.

Updated: 14-08-2025 22:46 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  United Kingdom

The British Foreign Minister, David Lammy, has issued a stern rebuke of Israel's plans to construct a settlement that would slice through the West Bank, effectively isolating it from East Jerusalem. Lammy emphasized that this move constitutes a clear violation of international law and urged its immediate halt.

In an official statement sent via email, Lammy articulated the UK's firm opposition to the Israeli government's E1 settlement proposal. The potential project is seen as a significant threat to the viability of a future Palestinian state, as it would sever the territory into two disconnected parts.

Lammy's intervention underscores the mounting international pressure on Israel to abandon the E1 plan, which, according to critics, challenges the prospects for peace and stability in the region. The development has sparked international debate and calls for diplomatic engagement to prevent further escalation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

