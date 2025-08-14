India Urges Ireland for Safety Amid Rising Violence Against Nationals
The External Affairs Ministry of India has addressed the issue of violence against Indian nationals in Ireland with the Irish authorities. Irish leaders publicly condemned these incidents. The Indian embassy in Dublin extends support to victims. An advisory urges personal safety precautions for Indian nationals.
The Indian government has expressed its concern over the increasing incidents of violence against its citizens in Ireland. According to External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, India has engaged with both Irish authorities in Dublin and their embassy regarding this matter.
Significantly, Irish President Michael D. Higgins and Deputy Prime Minister Simon Harris have publicly condemned these attacks, which have alarmed Indian nationals living in the country. Recent weeks have seen a surge in reports of violence specifically targeting Indians.
The Indian embassy is actively supporting victims and the wider Indian community in Ireland. An advisory has been issued, urging Indian nationals to exercise personal safety precautions, such as avoiding isolated areas during odd hours. For a separate incident involving an Indian couple in Canada, India's mission is closely coordinating with consulates and local authorities to ensure safety.
