Twenty Bangladeshi Nationals Deported for Illegal Stay

Following credible information, police identified and deported twenty Bangladeshi nationals—nine men and 11 women—who were residing illegally. The deportation process was completed on Wednesday, adhering strictly to legal procedures. Further details regarding their identification and deportation have not been disclosed by the authorities.

Updated: 14-08-2025 23:08 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 23:08 IST
Twenty Bangladeshi nationals, comprising nine men and 11 women, have been deported for residing illegally, officials revealed on Thursday.

Authorities acted upon credible information to identify the group, who were subsequently deported following legal procedures on Wednesday.

A police official confirmed the deportation but refrained from divulging further details about the case.

