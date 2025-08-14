Left Menu

Caught Red-Handed: Cooperative Inspector Busted in Bribery Scandal

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) in Rajasthan has apprehended a cooperative inspector in Jaipur for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 2.75 lakh. The inspector demanded the bribe to lift stay orders on plots purchased via a housing society. He has been arrested following the ACB's successful operation.

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) of Rajasthan nabbed a cooperative inspector in Jaipur for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 2.75 lakh. The accused had solicited the bribe to help a complainant lift stay orders on plots bought through a housing society.

The ACB tracked the inspector's movements over a distance of nearly 20 kilometers before capturing him, with assistance from the Abhay Command Centre. Acting DG Smita Srivastava revealed the inspector, Narayan Verma, had made the complainant wait over an hour while changing locations.

The operation led to the seizure of the inspector's scooter and the bribe money. Prior to laying the trap, Rs 74,000 had been given as verification. The inspector has since been arrested.

(With inputs from agencies.)

