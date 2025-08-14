Conspiracy Claims Stir Dharmasthala as Mass Burial Probe Deepens

The Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka, D K Shivakumar, has claimed a conspiracy aimed at tarnishing the centuries-old legacy of Dharmasthala. His statement comes as a Special Investigation Team (SIT) probes serious allegations of mass burials in the temple town of Dakshina Kannada district.

Shivakumar emphasized the importance of addressing those behind the alleged defamation campaign, an issue underscored by Congress MLAs during a legislative party meeting. He stated, "Religious sentiments should remain intact, and culprits must be punished," while assuring the Congress's commitment to protecting religious sites' reputations.

The SIT has been actively investigating allegations of mass murder, sexual assault, and burials between 1995 and 2014 in Dharmasthala. The complainant, whose identity is protected, asserts having witnessed and been forced to manage the aftermath of these alleged crimes. In recent exhumations along the Netravathi River, skeletal remains have been uncovered, intensifying the investigation.

