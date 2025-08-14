Left Menu

Conspiracy Claims Stir Dharmasthala as Mass Burial Probe Deepens

Karnataka Deputy CM D K Shivakumar alleges a conspiracy to harm Dharmasthala's image amid an SIT investigation into mass burial allegations. It involves claims of mass murder, rape, and burials, with exhumations yielding skeletal remains. Shivakumar emphasizes the need for action against slander and safeguarding religious sentiments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 14-08-2025 23:23 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 23:23 IST
The Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka, D K Shivakumar, has claimed a conspiracy aimed at tarnishing the centuries-old legacy of Dharmasthala. His statement comes as a Special Investigation Team (SIT) probes serious allegations of mass burials in the temple town of Dakshina Kannada district.

Shivakumar emphasized the importance of addressing those behind the alleged defamation campaign, an issue underscored by Congress MLAs during a legislative party meeting. He stated, "Religious sentiments should remain intact, and culprits must be punished," while assuring the Congress's commitment to protecting religious sites' reputations.

The SIT has been actively investigating allegations of mass murder, sexual assault, and burials between 1995 and 2014 in Dharmasthala. The complainant, whose identity is protected, asserts having witnessed and been forced to manage the aftermath of these alleged crimes. In recent exhumations along the Netravathi River, skeletal remains have been uncovered, intensifying the investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

