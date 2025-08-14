CRPF Personnel Honored with Gallantry Medals on Independence Day Eve
Twenty-three personnel from India's CRPF were awarded gallantry medals, including three Shaurya Chakras, underscoring bravery in operations across Jammu & Kashmir and Maoist-affected areas. Constables Hussain, Dar, and Tiwari displayed exceptional valor, as did Assistant Commandant Choudhary and Constable Jat, contributing to CRPF's recognition as a leading security force.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-08-2025 23:43 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 23:43 IST
- Country:
- India
On the eve of India's 79th Independence Day, 23 CRPF personnel were awarded gallantry medals, underscoring their courage in high-stakes operations. These honors include three prestigious Shaurya Chakras.
Constables Saddam Hussain, Feda Hussain Dar, and Sanjay Tiwari were among those celebrated, each demonstrating extraordinary valor during counter-terrorism operations in the Kashmir Valley.
The awards reflect the CRPF's role as a leading internal security force, particularly in counter-insurgency operations across Jammu and Kashmir, Maoist territories, and the Northeast.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Heroic Rescue: Migrant Workers' Bravery Recognized at Presidential Event
Omar Abdullah Advocates for Jammu and Kashmir's Statehood Amid Tourism Revival Efforts
Bravery Awarded as Father-Daughter Duo Rescues Tiger
Mehbooba Mufti Criticizes BJP and NC, Calls for Unity in Jammu and Kashmir
Bridging the Divide: A Call for Engagement in Jammu and Kashmir