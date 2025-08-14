CRPF Personnel Honored with Gallantry Medals on Independence Day Eve

On the eve of India's 79th Independence Day, 23 CRPF personnel were awarded gallantry medals, underscoring their courage in high-stakes operations. These honors include three prestigious Shaurya Chakras.

Constables Saddam Hussain, Feda Hussain Dar, and Sanjay Tiwari were among those celebrated, each demonstrating extraordinary valor during counter-terrorism operations in the Kashmir Valley.

The awards reflect the CRPF's role as a leading internal security force, particularly in counter-insurgency operations across Jammu and Kashmir, Maoist territories, and the Northeast.