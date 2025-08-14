Left Menu

NIA arrests man in fake currency smuggling syndicate with linkages in Pakistan, Nepal

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-08-2025 23:50 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 23:50 IST
NIA arrests man in fake currency smuggling syndicate with linkages in Pakistan, Nepal
  • Country:
  • India

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested one more accused in the 2024 Champaran fake currency seizure case in Bihar, an official statement issued on Thursday said.

Md Fasi Uddin is directly involved in the case, involving a large syndicate with linkages in Pakistan and Nepal, it said.

Along with the four other accused -- Md Nazar Saddam, Md Waris, Md Zakir Hushain and Muzaffar Ahmad Wani alias Sarfaraz, who all were chargesheeted on Wednesday -- Fasi Uddin of Hyderabad was engaged in smuggling high-quality fake Indian currency notes (FICN) into India with the intent to damage the country's financial stability, said the statement issued by the NIA.

According to NIA investigations, Fasi Uddin had paid cryptocurrency to Pakistan-based Salman Muhammed in exchange for FICN.

He had also accompanied the accused, Saddam, to Raxaul in Bihar as well as Nepal on several occasions in connection with the smuggling of fake notes, the probe agency said.

The NIA has further found that Fasi Uddin had visited Anantnag in Jammu and Kashmir to meet co-accused Sarfaraz, who was providing funds for the procurement of FICN.

The probe agency has been investigating the case, relating to the seizure of FICN of face value Rs 1,95,000, since December 2024.

In another statement, the NIA said it has arrested an accused in the Bhairamgarh CPI (Maoist) arms supply case.

Aman Kesarwani was among the conspirators involved in the supply of arms and ammunition to the cadres of the CPI (Maoist) terrorist organisation, it said.

The case was originally registered by the local police following the arrest of five accused persons in Bhairamgarh tehsil of Bijapur district in Chhattisgarh.

The state police chargesheeted five accused persons in July 2023, followed by a supplementary charge sheet by the NIA against three accused persons in April this year.

The accused persons were involved in arranging and procuring revolvers and ammunition from Uttar Pradesh for delivery to members of CPI (Maoist) in the vicinity of Bhairamgarh tehsil, the NIA said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Decline Fuels Bitcoin Surge Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculations

Dollar Decline Fuels Bitcoin Surge Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculations

 Global
2
Bitcoin's Meteoric Rise: A New Era of Crypto Regulation and Investment

Bitcoin's Meteoric Rise: A New Era of Crypto Regulation and Investment

 Japan
3
U.S. Targets Officials Over Alleged Cuban Medical Worker Program Ties

U.S. Targets Officials Over Alleged Cuban Medical Worker Program Ties

 Global
4
Treasury Secretary Under Scrutiny: The Push to Divest Illiquid Assets

Treasury Secretary Under Scrutiny: The Push to Divest Illiquid Assets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Algorithmic truth: How artificial intelligence is redefining verification and credibility

From AI to pandemics: The two lanes of modern scientific progress

Cities racing to 2030: AI soft skills become the deciding factor

AI passes industry privacy and governance exams at expert level

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025