Left Menu

Trailblazing Achievements: RFSL Dharamshala's Seven-Year NABL Streak

The Regional Forensic Science Laboratory in Dharamshala has maintained its NABL accreditation for seven years, upholding ISO/IEC 17025 standards. Founded in 2008, it serves the state's remote districts, supports major investigations, and was India's first to achieve NABL accreditation and government notification for electronic evidence examination.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dharamshala | Updated: 14-08-2025 23:57 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 23:57 IST
Trailblazing Achievements: RFSL Dharamshala's Seven-Year NABL Streak
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Regional Forensic Science Laboratory (RFSL) in Dharamshala, Northern Range, has maintained its National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL) certification for seven consecutive years under the stringent ISO/IEC 17025 quality benchmarks.

Since its inception in 2008, RFSL has played a crucial role in providing timely forensic services across the state's remotest districts. It has several distinctions, including being the first RFSL in India to achieve NABL accreditation and the first to be recognized by the Government of India as an Examiner of Electronic Evidence under Section 79A of the IT Act.

The laboratory is not only crucial for local forensic work but also assists high-profile cases undertaken by national agencies like the CBI and Enforcement Directorate. It engages in international proficiency tests and offers specialized services such as damaged device recovery, financed under the Nirbhaya Fund.

TRENDING

1
Dollar Decline Fuels Bitcoin Surge Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculations

Dollar Decline Fuels Bitcoin Surge Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculations

 Global
2
Bitcoin's Meteoric Rise: A New Era of Crypto Regulation and Investment

Bitcoin's Meteoric Rise: A New Era of Crypto Regulation and Investment

 Japan
3
U.S. Targets Officials Over Alleged Cuban Medical Worker Program Ties

U.S. Targets Officials Over Alleged Cuban Medical Worker Program Ties

 Global
4
Treasury Secretary Under Scrutiny: The Push to Divest Illiquid Assets

Treasury Secretary Under Scrutiny: The Push to Divest Illiquid Assets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Algorithmic truth: How artificial intelligence is redefining verification and credibility

From AI to pandemics: The two lanes of modern scientific progress

Cities racing to 2030: AI soft skills become the deciding factor

AI passes industry privacy and governance exams at expert level

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025