Trailblazing Achievements: RFSL Dharamshala's Seven-Year NABL Streak
The Regional Forensic Science Laboratory in Dharamshala has maintained its NABL accreditation for seven years, upholding ISO/IEC 17025 standards. Founded in 2008, it serves the state's remote districts, supports major investigations, and was India's first to achieve NABL accreditation and government notification for electronic evidence examination.
The Regional Forensic Science Laboratory (RFSL) in Dharamshala, Northern Range, has maintained its National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL) certification for seven consecutive years under the stringent ISO/IEC 17025 quality benchmarks.
Since its inception in 2008, RFSL has played a crucial role in providing timely forensic services across the state's remotest districts. It has several distinctions, including being the first RFSL in India to achieve NABL accreditation and the first to be recognized by the Government of India as an Examiner of Electronic Evidence under Section 79A of the IT Act.
The laboratory is not only crucial for local forensic work but also assists high-profile cases undertaken by national agencies like the CBI and Enforcement Directorate. It engages in international proficiency tests and offers specialized services such as damaged device recovery, financed under the Nirbhaya Fund.
