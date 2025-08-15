Left Menu

Turkey Condemns Israel's Settlement Plan Amidst Rising Tensions

Turkey has condemned Israel's plan to expand settlements, which it argues would divide the West Bank and isolate East Jerusalem. The Turkish Foreign Ministry criticized the move as a violation of international law, emphasizing that only an independent Palestinian state can ensure lasting peace.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ankara | Updated: 15-08-2025 02:15 IST | Created: 15-08-2025 02:15 IST
Turkey Condemns Israel's Settlement Plan Amidst Rising Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Turkey

The Turkish Foreign Ministry has condemned Israel's recent decision to advance settlement plans that aim to divide the West Bank and isolate East Jerusalem. On Thursday, the Ministry stated that the decision constitutes a total violation of international law.

In a statement, the Ministry emphasized that the move flagrantly disregards international law and United Nations resolutions. It also pointed out that the plans threaten the territorial integrity of the State of Palestine, a fundamental component of the two-state solution framework.

Turkey reiterated its position that the establishment of an independent Palestinian state is essential for achieving lasting peace, and called for respect of previously agreed-upon resolutions.

TRENDING

1
E3 Nations Threaten Snapback Sanctions on Iran

E3 Nations Threaten Snapback Sanctions on Iran

 Global
2
European Powers Push for Sanctions on Iran Over Nuclear Talks

European Powers Push for Sanctions on Iran Over Nuclear Talks

 Global
3
Dollar Declines Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation and Trump's Institutional Maneuvers

Dollar Declines Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation and Trump's Institutional Mane...

 Global
4
Typhoon Podul Shutters Taiwan: Evacuations Underway

Typhoon Podul Shutters Taiwan: Evacuations Underway

 Taiwan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Algorithmic truth: How artificial intelligence is redefining verification and credibility

From AI to pandemics: The two lanes of modern scientific progress

Cities racing to 2030: AI soft skills become the deciding factor

AI passes industry privacy and governance exams at expert level

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025