Turkey Condemns Israel's Settlement Plan Amidst Rising Tensions

The Turkish Foreign Ministry has condemned Israel's recent decision to advance settlement plans that aim to divide the West Bank and isolate East Jerusalem. On Thursday, the Ministry stated that the decision constitutes a total violation of international law.

In a statement, the Ministry emphasized that the move flagrantly disregards international law and United Nations resolutions. It also pointed out that the plans threaten the territorial integrity of the State of Palestine, a fundamental component of the two-state solution framework.

Turkey reiterated its position that the establishment of an independent Palestinian state is essential for achieving lasting peace, and called for respect of previously agreed-upon resolutions.