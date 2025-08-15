Controversial Florida Traffic Stop: No Charges for Officer in Viral Video Incident
A Florida deputy's actions during a traffic stop, where he punched a Black man, have been declared non-criminal by prosecutors. The viral video showing the incident gained widespread attention, sparking criticism from civil rights groups who condemned the decision and called for further investigation into the matter.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-08-2025 02:25 IST | Created: 15-08-2025 02:25 IST
A Florida deputy involved in a high-profile traffic stop won't face criminal charges, according to a prosecutor's report.
William McNeil Jr., 22, filmed the incident that gained viral attention. A report stated that Officer D. Bowers acted lawfully despite the criticisms from civil rights groups.
Jacksonville Sheriff urged patience while McNeil faced several charges following the arrest. His attorneys and civil rights activists demand a federal probe, citing unresolved issues over law enforcement conduct.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Honour Killing Controversy: Love, Murder, and a Viral Video
Prosecutors Oppose Diddy's Renewed Bail Request Amid Conviction
Viral Video Sparks Arrest Over Dhaba Roti Incident
UCLA Funding Freeze: Civil Rights Allegations Spark Controversy
Trump Administration Suspends UCLA's Federal Grants Amid Civil Rights Allegations