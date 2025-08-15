UN Report: Alarming Spike in Sexual Violence During Global Conflicts

A UN report has highlighted a disturbing 25% increase in sexual violence in global conflict zones last year. The Central African Republic, Congo, Haiti, Somalia, and South Sudan reported the highest numbers, with over 4,600 survivors documented in 2024.

Secretary-General Antonio Guterres stressed that while armed groups committed most of the abuses, some government forces were also involved. The findings are part of a broader effort to hold accountable the 63 parties listed as perpetrators of conflict-related sexual violence.

This year, Israeli and Russian forces were among those warned of potential inclusion in future blacklist updates if allegations against them are confirmed. The report underscores that women and girls are disproportionately targeted, with numerous reports of violence involving torture and political repression.