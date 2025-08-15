Left Menu

Plot Foiled: Independence Day Attack in Tripura Prevented

Authorities in Tripura successfully thwarted a planned attack on Independence Day by arresting two men with explosives. The suspects, linked to the Tripura United National Force, aimed to disrupt celebrations. The operation, which prevented potential harm, highlights ongoing security threats in the region.

Authorities in Tripura have successfully foiled a major attack planned for Independence Day, arresting two individuals in possession of explosives, according to police reports released on Friday.

Acting on intelligence input, law enforcement intercepted a vehicle in Vanghmun, North Tripura, on Thursday evening, detaining two suspected members of the Tripura United National Force, a nascent militant organization. The suspects were found with 14 electric detonators and neogel explosives, confirmed SP Avinash Kumar Rai in a statement to PTI.

The arrested individuals, identified as Dhananjoy Reang from Assam and Sadai Nanda Reang from North Tripura, are believed to have plotted to destabilize the region ahead of the national celebrations. Their alleged objectives included targeting police personnel, damaging vehicles, and seizing arms. The swift intervention by police prevented what could have been a significant security breach.

