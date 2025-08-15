Stalin Advocates Legal Action to Empower States

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has called for legal action to reclaim state powers he believes have been usurped by the central government, especially in education. Speaking on Friday, Stalin stressed the importance of this measure to safeguard federalism.

In his Independence Day address, Stalin pointed out that states are often left struggling to obtain their rightful share of funds from the Centre. This ongoing financial battle, he argued, is detrimental to the federal structure of the country.

Stalin urged immediate steps towards legal action as a necessary move to restore the sovereignty and powers of state governments across India.

(With inputs from agencies.)