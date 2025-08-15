Naidu's Aspirations for Andhra: A 'Super Six' Strike
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu criticized the previous YSRCP government for economic mismanagement. During Independence Day celebrations, he praised the TDP-led NDA's governance and welfare initiatives, citing the 'Super Six' poll promise as a success. Naidu emphasized state unity and progress while addressing financial recovery and development projects.
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has criticized the former YSRCP administration, accusing it of sinking the state into deep debt. Speaking during the Independence Day celebrations, Naidu hailed the 'Super Six' election pledge as a triumph, highlighting the state's silent revolution achieving a remarkable 94% strike rate that brought the TDP-led NDA to power in the 2024 elections.
Naidu further expressed his satisfaction with the current NDA government's focus on welfare, development, and governance improvements over the past year. He emphasized the unmatched welfare assistance and unimpeded progress while highlighting unprecedented governance efforts, asserting an all-time record achievement.
He accused the previous government of impeding crucial projects like the Polavaram and the Amaravati capital works, blaming it for a debt rise to Rs 10.30 lakh crore. Naidu also stressed the importance of unity for state security and progress, as he addressed a gathering that included a police march past in Vijayawada.
