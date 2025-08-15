Left Menu

Omar Abdullah's Bold Signature Campaign for Jammu & Kashmir Statehood

Omar Abdullah, Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, announced a widespread signature campaign to demand the restoration of statehood to the region. This initiative aims to gather public support and present it to the Supreme Court. Abdullah criticizes being unfairly penalized for the Pahalgam attack.

Updated: 15-08-2025 11:25 IST
In a decisive move, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah launched a comprehensive signature campaign Friday, aimed at restoring the state's autonomy. He vowed to bring these public endorsements to the Supreme Court, highlighting his commitment to local governance and justice.

Abdullah's announcement came during his Independence Day speech at Bakshi Stadium, where he expressed dissatisfaction over comments made by the Supreme Court concerning the Pahalgam attack. He condemned the notion that the crime, which locals did not perpetrate, should affect statehood deliberations.

The Chief Minister plans a vigorous eight-week door-to-door campaign across all 90 assembly segments. Abdullah challenged skeptics, ready to concede defeat if the local population withholds their signature, showing determination to voice regional concerns at the national level.

