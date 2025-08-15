Omar Abdullah's Bold Signature Campaign for Jammu & Kashmir Statehood

In a decisive move, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah launched a comprehensive signature campaign Friday, aimed at restoring the state's autonomy. He vowed to bring these public endorsements to the Supreme Court, highlighting his commitment to local governance and justice.

Abdullah's announcement came during his Independence Day speech at Bakshi Stadium, where he expressed dissatisfaction over comments made by the Supreme Court concerning the Pahalgam attack. He condemned the notion that the crime, which locals did not perpetrate, should affect statehood deliberations.

The Chief Minister plans a vigorous eight-week door-to-door campaign across all 90 assembly segments. Abdullah challenged skeptics, ready to concede defeat if the local population withholds their signature, showing determination to voice regional concerns at the national level.