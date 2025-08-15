Jharkhand's Crackdown: Cyber Crime and Drug Trade Under Siege
The Jharkhand police have intensified efforts against cybercrime and illegal drug trade, arresting 1,200 cybercriminals and 484 drug traffickers in six months. The DGP, Anurag Gupta, announced extensive operations against opium cultivation, while also highlighting actions against Naxalism and initiatives for women's safety.
In a significant campaign against cybercrime and illegal drug trade, Jharkhand police have taken notable strides by arresting 1,200 cybercriminals in the first half of the year, according to the state's Director General of Police, Anurag Gupta. Police initiatives have also led to the arrest of 484 individuals involved in narcotics trafficking.
The crackdown on illegal opium cultivation resulted in the destruction of crops across 27,000 acres, with narcotics worth Rs 34 crore seized. Beyond crime prevention, the force's Mahila Shakti Commando is a newly launched initiative focusing on women's safety alongside a dedicated helpline.
Gupta further reported ongoing efforts to dismantle Naxalite operations, claiming 17 fatalities in encounters, 197 arrests, and 10 surrenders. These strategic actions form a comprehensive approach to tackling varied criminal elements in Jharkhand.
