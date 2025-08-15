Left Menu

Jharkhand's Crackdown: Cyber Crime and Drug Trade Under Siege

The Jharkhand police have intensified efforts against cybercrime and illegal drug trade, arresting 1,200 cybercriminals and 484 drug traffickers in six months. The DGP, Anurag Gupta, announced extensive operations against opium cultivation, while also highlighting actions against Naxalism and initiatives for women's safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 15-08-2025 12:31 IST | Created: 15-08-2025 12:31 IST
Jharkhand's Crackdown: Cyber Crime and Drug Trade Under Siege
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant campaign against cybercrime and illegal drug trade, Jharkhand police have taken notable strides by arresting 1,200 cybercriminals in the first half of the year, according to the state's Director General of Police, Anurag Gupta. Police initiatives have also led to the arrest of 484 individuals involved in narcotics trafficking.

The crackdown on illegal opium cultivation resulted in the destruction of crops across 27,000 acres, with narcotics worth Rs 34 crore seized. Beyond crime prevention, the force's Mahila Shakti Commando is a newly launched initiative focusing on women's safety alongside a dedicated helpline.

Gupta further reported ongoing efforts to dismantle Naxalite operations, claiming 17 fatalities in encounters, 197 arrests, and 10 surrenders. These strategic actions form a comprehensive approach to tackling varied criminal elements in Jharkhand.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Decline Fuels Bitcoin Surge Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculations

Dollar Decline Fuels Bitcoin Surge Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculations

 Global
2
Bitcoin's Meteoric Rise: A New Era of Crypto Regulation and Investment

Bitcoin's Meteoric Rise: A New Era of Crypto Regulation and Investment

 Japan
3
U.S. Targets Officials Over Alleged Cuban Medical Worker Program Ties

U.S. Targets Officials Over Alleged Cuban Medical Worker Program Ties

 Global
4
Treasury Secretary Under Scrutiny: The Push to Divest Illiquid Assets

Treasury Secretary Under Scrutiny: The Push to Divest Illiquid Assets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Algorithmic truth: How artificial intelligence is redefining verification and credibility

From AI to pandemics: The two lanes of modern scientific progress

Cities racing to 2030: AI soft skills become the deciding factor

AI passes industry privacy and governance exams at expert level

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025