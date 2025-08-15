China Calls for Cambodia-Thailand Border Peace
China has encouraged Cambodia and Thailand to progress towards lasting peace along their shared border. This follows a trilateral meeting where China expressed support for both nations to maintain their recent agreements and strive for a sustainable ceasefire.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 15-08-2025 12:57 IST | Created: 15-08-2025 12:57 IST
- Country:
- China
China has called on Cambodia and Thailand to intensify their efforts to establish peace at their border quickly, according to a statement released by the Chinese foreign ministry on Friday. The announcement came in the wake of a trilateral meeting held the previous day.
The statement emphasized China's support for both Southeast Asian countries in adhering to the recent agreements, aiming for a lasting ceasefire.
During the Thursday meeting, China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi engaged in discussions with his Thai and Cambodian counterparts to address the ongoing border tensions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement