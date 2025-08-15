China Calls for Cambodia-Thailand Border Peace

China has called on Cambodia and Thailand to intensify their efforts to establish peace at their border quickly, according to a statement released by the Chinese foreign ministry on Friday. The announcement came in the wake of a trilateral meeting held the previous day.

The statement emphasized China's support for both Southeast Asian countries in adhering to the recent agreements, aiming for a lasting ceasefire.

During the Thursday meeting, China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi engaged in discussions with his Thai and Cambodian counterparts to address the ongoing border tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)