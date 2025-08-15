Left Menu

Footsteps of Faith: A Pilgrimage Through Iraq's Scorching Deserts

Majid al-Kareem undertakes a 500 km pilgrimage through Iraq's deserts to honor the late grandson of Prophet Muhammad, Hussein. The journey, which lasts 22 days, is part of the Arbaeen ritual, a significant event for Shi'ite Muslims. This pilgrimage unites millions and symbolizes devotion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-08-2025 13:34 IST | Created: 15-08-2025 13:34 IST
Majid al-Kareem embarks on a challenging 500 km pilgrimage through the blistering deserts of southern Iraq, equipped with little more than sandals, black clothing, and a wooden broomstick. His journey is a tribute to the grandson of the Prophet Muhammad, Hussein, who was martyred nearly 1,400 years ago.

Starting from Ras al-Bisha near the Persian Gulf, Kareem treks north towards Karbala, where Hussein's tomb lies. Despite the harsh conditions and 22 days on the road, the 58-year-old remains spirited, driven by faith and determination to honor Imam Hussein.

The Arbaeen pilgrimage, commemorating 40 days after Hussein's death, stands as the world's largest annual pilgrimage and a testament to unity among Shi'ite Muslims. It also showcases Iraqi hospitality, as volunteers assist weary travelers en route to Karbala, a site visited by over 20 million pilgrims each year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

