Footsteps of Faith: A Pilgrimage Through Iraq's Scorching Deserts

Majid al-Kareem embarks on a challenging 500 km pilgrimage through the blistering deserts of southern Iraq, equipped with little more than sandals, black clothing, and a wooden broomstick. His journey is a tribute to the grandson of the Prophet Muhammad, Hussein, who was martyred nearly 1,400 years ago.

Starting from Ras al-Bisha near the Persian Gulf, Kareem treks north towards Karbala, where Hussein's tomb lies. Despite the harsh conditions and 22 days on the road, the 58-year-old remains spirited, driven by faith and determination to honor Imam Hussein.

The Arbaeen pilgrimage, commemorating 40 days after Hussein's death, stands as the world's largest annual pilgrimage and a testament to unity among Shi'ite Muslims. It also showcases Iraqi hospitality, as volunteers assist weary travelers en route to Karbala, a site visited by over 20 million pilgrims each year.

