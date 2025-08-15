Left Menu

Taiwan Urges Boycott of China's WWII Events Amid History Distortion Claims

Taiwanese officials have urged citizens to oppose China's World War Two commemorative events, citing historical distortions and sovereignty threats. Taiwan's government stresses the importance of unity and protecting its national identity. This stance comes amid tense cross-strait relations and accusations of Taiwan as a 'separatist' entity by Beijing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-08-2025 13:56 IST | Created: 15-08-2025 13:56 IST
Taiwan Urges Boycott of China's WWII Events Amid History Distortion Claims
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Taiwan's government has urged its citizens to steer clear of China's World War Two commemorations, citing concerns over historical misrepresentation and sovereignty threats. Taipei's top China-policy maker made the call against participating in events like Beijing's military parade, due to accusations of history distortion by China.

The 80th anniversary of WWII's end has sparked tensions as Taiwan accuses China of using the occasion for political purposes, claiming false assertions that the Communist Party led the war efforts against Japan. Taiwan maintains that the Republic of China government, which retreated to Taiwan after the Communist victory in 1949, led the efforts.

In a message by Taiwan's Mainland Affairs Council, the government's call for unity and defending national sovereignty was emphasized. Meanwhile, President Lai Ching-te highlighted the importance of freedom and democracy, indirectly referencing China's actions. China has labeled Lai a 'separatist' and tensions remain high.

TRENDING

1
Dollar Decline Fuels Bitcoin Surge Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculations

Dollar Decline Fuels Bitcoin Surge Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculations

 Global
2
Bitcoin's Meteoric Rise: A New Era of Crypto Regulation and Investment

Bitcoin's Meteoric Rise: A New Era of Crypto Regulation and Investment

 Japan
3
U.S. Targets Officials Over Alleged Cuban Medical Worker Program Ties

U.S. Targets Officials Over Alleged Cuban Medical Worker Program Ties

 Global
4
Treasury Secretary Under Scrutiny: The Push to Divest Illiquid Assets

Treasury Secretary Under Scrutiny: The Push to Divest Illiquid Assets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Algorithmic truth: How artificial intelligence is redefining verification and credibility

From AI to pandemics: The two lanes of modern scientific progress

Cities racing to 2030: AI soft skills become the deciding factor

AI passes industry privacy and governance exams at expert level

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025