Taiwan Urges Boycott of China's WWII Events Amid History Distortion Claims

Taiwan's government has urged its citizens to steer clear of China's World War Two commemorations, citing concerns over historical misrepresentation and sovereignty threats. Taipei's top China-policy maker made the call against participating in events like Beijing's military parade, due to accusations of history distortion by China.

The 80th anniversary of WWII's end has sparked tensions as Taiwan accuses China of using the occasion for political purposes, claiming false assertions that the Communist Party led the war efforts against Japan. Taiwan maintains that the Republic of China government, which retreated to Taiwan after the Communist victory in 1949, led the efforts.

In a message by Taiwan's Mainland Affairs Council, the government's call for unity and defending national sovereignty was emphasized. Meanwhile, President Lai Ching-te highlighted the importance of freedom and democracy, indirectly referencing China's actions. China has labeled Lai a 'separatist' and tensions remain high.