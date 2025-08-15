Left Menu

Singapore Scandal: Tycoon Ong Beng Seng Fined in Landmark Case

Property tycoon Ong Beng Seng was fined S$30,000 in a landmark Singapore case linked to the jailing of former Transport Minister S. Iswaran. Ong was convicted of obstructing justice by billing Iswaran for a past flight ticket. The case highlights Singapore's strict stance against corruption.

Updated: 15-08-2025 14:19 IST
  • Country:
  • Singapore

In a precedent-setting ruling, Singapore property magnate Ong Beng Seng was fined S$30,000 by the court, marking a significant touchpoint in an ongoing case that last year saw former Transport Minister S. Iswaran jailed. Ong was implicated in providing Iswaran, a Grand Prix steering committee adviser, with high-value gifts including Formula One and soccer tickets.

The tycoon, aged 79, pleaded guilty to abetting the obstruction of justice, having billed Iswaran for a flight ticket several months after the trip. A second abetment charge was also considered by the court. Ong's penalty was the maximum fine available, imposed in lieu of a three-month jail term, given his resignation as HPL's managing director in April.

The case has drawn substantial public interest due to Singapore's general reputation for clean governance and highly paid ministers. The court granted Ong judicial mercy due to his advanced cancer, leading to a lighter sentence. Iswaran faced 35 charges and was sentenced to 12 months in prison, later modified to house arrest, marking the first imprisonment of a former Singapore cabinet member.

