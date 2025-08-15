MP Criticizes 'Bulldozer Policy' as Rights Get Crushed
Samajwadi Party MP Zia Ur Rehman Barq has harshly criticized the government's contentious 'bulldozer policy,' asserting it infringes on citizens' fundamental rights. Speaking to journalists in Sambhal, he argued that these demolition activities extend beyond mere structures, encroaching on democratic freedoms.
In recent months, the district administration of Sambhal has conducted numerous demolition drives, claiming to clear illegally occupied land. However, Barq contends that these operations signify an overreach of executive powers, which are traditionally reserved for the judiciary.
Barq also raised alarms over electoral processes in Bihar, highlighting the deletion of 65 lakh votes during electoral roll revisions. According to him, this could significantly affect election margins, threatening the democratic framework. He called for the re-establishment of constitutional order and transparent governance across India.
