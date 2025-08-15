Rising Tensions: Poland's Historic Parade and Military Preparedness

At a military parade in Poland, President Karol Nawrocki commemorated a significant historical victory against the Red Army, drawing parallels to current challenges posed by Russia. He emphasized that history has shown Russia's military can be defeated, referencing past conflicts with Japan and Poland itself.

The parade marked the 105th anniversary of the Battle of Warsaw, where Polish forces repelled the Red Army, preventing their advance into Western Europe. Nawrocki's remarks come amid heightened tensions, citing Russia's recent struggles in Ukraine with the support of international allies, including Poland.

Amid worsening relations with Moscow due to the Ukraine conflict, Poland, a leading NATO defense spender, plans major military investments. Around 50 aircraft and thousands of troops showcased Poland's military prowess during the parade, reaffirming its role as a pivotal NATO ally in countering Eastern threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)