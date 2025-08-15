India's 79th Independence Day: Celebrating Unity and Progress Amid Challenges

The nation celebrated its 79th Independence Day with fervor, as state leaders underscored both achievements and ongoing challenges.

In Jammu and Kashmir, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah addressed terrorism's influence on the UT, calling for statehood and warning against Pakistan's interference. This declaration followed a Supreme Court remark regarding incidents like the Pahalgam attack.

Leaders across India—including in Manipur, Assam, and Goa—discussed improvements in law and order, social welfare, and upcoming developmental initiatives. From eradicating child marriage to boosting infrastructure, the focus was on progress and resilience.

(With inputs from agencies.)