Delhi Policeman Caught in Cash-For-Favors Scandal

In a developing scandal within the Delhi police force, a head constable from Neb Sarai Police Station has been removed from active duty following the emergence of a video allegedly showing him accepting cash. The 54-second clip, which surfaced on social media, depicts the officer taking two bundles of currency notes from an unidentified man inside a builder's office.

The video, briefly posted on the platform X and tagged to senior police officials, sparked calls for action. Though quickly deleted, it prompted the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) to launch an inquiry and transfer the officer to district police lines during the investigation.

Allegations have also surfaced regarding attempts by the Station House Officer (SHO) and other staff members to suppress the incident. Further claims suggest the head constable had a history of harassing the complainant, according to police sources.