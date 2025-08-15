Sub-Inspector's Mysterious Death Raises Questions

A 57-year-old sub-inspector has been found dead in his Nehru Nagar residence, raising concerns within the community.

The officer, Arvind Yadav, was stationed in Shahjahanpur and reportedly suffered from a long-term illness, revealed Station House Officer Amit Kumar.

Yadav's son, Anurodh, disclosed that his father's health had been deteriorating despite treatment and alleged that it led to his demise. Authorities have sent the body for a post-mortem to ascertain the exact cause of death.

(With inputs from agencies.)