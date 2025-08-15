Left Menu

Sub-Inspector's Mysterious Death Raises Questions

A 57-year-old sub-inspector, Arvind Yadav, was found dead at his home in Nehru Nagar. He had been unwell for a long time, according to his son, Anurodh. The police are investigating the circumstances of his death, and a post-mortem is being conducted to determine the cause.

A 57-year-old sub-inspector has been found dead in his Nehru Nagar residence, raising concerns within the community.

The officer, Arvind Yadav, was stationed in Shahjahanpur and reportedly suffered from a long-term illness, revealed Station House Officer Amit Kumar.

Yadav's son, Anurodh, disclosed that his father's health had been deteriorating despite treatment and alleged that it led to his demise. Authorities have sent the body for a post-mortem to ascertain the exact cause of death.

