Deadly Missile Strike in Ukraine as Global Summit Nears
A Russian ballistic missile struck Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk region, killing one and injuring another. The attack occurred just before a summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin to discuss a ceasefire in Ukraine. Dnipro, a critical logistics hub, remains under fire.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-08-2025 19:59 IST | Created: 15-08-2025 19:59 IST
In a tragic escalation, Russia launched a ballistic missile into Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk region, resulting in one fatality and at least one injury, according to the regional governor.
This assault unfolded mere hours before a high-stakes summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska, aimed at negotiating a ceasefire deal for the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.
Situated as a critical logistics hub for Ukrainian forces, the city of Dnipro and its surrounding region persistently endure artillery fire, given their proximity to active combat zones.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
I don't care what India does with Russia, says Donald Trump in a fresh social media post.
Ceasefire Tensions: Cambodia and Thailand's Border Dispute Intensifies
UN Urges Thailand and Cambodia to Uphold Ceasefire, Protect Displaced Civilians
Trump's Intervention Spurs Thailand-Cambodia Ceasefire
Diplomatic Push for Gaza Ceasefire: Challenges and International Dynamics