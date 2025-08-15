Deadly Missile Strike in Ukraine as Global Summit Nears

In a tragic escalation, Russia launched a ballistic missile into Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk region, resulting in one fatality and at least one injury, according to the regional governor.

This assault unfolded mere hours before a high-stakes summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska, aimed at negotiating a ceasefire deal for the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

Situated as a critical logistics hub for Ukrainian forces, the city of Dnipro and its surrounding region persistently endure artillery fire, given their proximity to active combat zones.

(With inputs from agencies.)