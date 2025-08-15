Controversial Relocation: South Sudan and Israel's Gaza Resettlement Proposal
South Sudan and Israel have been discussing a controversial plan to relocate Palestinians from Gaza to South Sudan. This proposal has been dismissed by Palestinian leaders as unacceptable. The talks, involving multiple parties, are ongoing, with no agreement reached. The potential move has faced international rejection.
- Country:
- Kenya
South Sudan and Israel are in talks over a contentious plan to resettle Palestinians from Gaza in South Sudan, according to sources. This proposal, however, has been met with strong rejection from Palestinian leaders, who deem it unacceptable.
If the plan progresses, it would involve relocating people from a war-torn enclave to a nation plagued by internal violence. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has repeatedly suggested that Palestinians leave Gaza voluntarily, emphasizing this stance recently.
The report of these discussions first emerged from the Associated Press, highlighting international resistance to such a relocation. Palestinian leaders liken it to the "Nakba" catastrophe. Denials from South Sudan's foreign ministry contrast with accounts of meetings between South Sudanese and Israeli officials.
(With inputs from agencies.)
