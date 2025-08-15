Left Menu

Outrage Erupts as Police Officer's Controversial Kick Sparks Viral Storm

A senior police officer allegedly kicked a man at an Independence Day event in Maharashtra. The incident, captured on video, went viral, causing public outrage. The officer claimed the action was necessary to prevent a planned self-immolation by the man, who was protesting against non-action on his personal legal matters.

Updated: 15-08-2025
A senior police officer's actions have ignited a storm of controversy after he allegedly kicked a man at an Independence Day event in Jalna, Maharashtra. The incident unfolded in the presence of minister Pankaja Munde, leading to widespread outrage when the video went viral on social media.

The officer, Sub Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Anant Kulkarni, defended his actions, stating they were necessary to subdue Gopal Choudhari, who allegedly planned a self-immolation to protest. Choudhari's grievances involved personal legal issues, claiming authorities failed to act on his wife's second marriage without divorce.

Kulkarni elaborated that Choudhari posed a threat by threatening self-harm and spilling diesel on a policewoman during the event. The officer argued that detaining Choudhari was crucial to preventing potential chaos and ensuring public safety at the significant event.

