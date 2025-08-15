Gang-Related Violence Strikes Central Sweden After Mosque Shooting
In central Sweden, a shooting linked to gang violence outside a mosque in Örebro left a 25-year-old man dead and another man injured. The police suspect local gang involvement and are investigating the case as murder, attempted murder, and aggravated weapons offences amidst ongoing gang tensions.
- Country:
- Germany
In a suspected gang-related incident, a shooting outside a mosque in Örebro, central Sweden, on Friday resulted in one fatality and another injury. The incident unfolded in the mosque's parking lot shortly after Friday prayers, according to the police.
The victim, a 25-year-old man, was fatally shot while leaving the mosque, and another man in his 20s was injured. Emergency services rushed to the scene, prompting police to advise the public to steer clear of the area. Witnesses reported at least one perpetrator escaping the location, said local police chief Roberto Eid Forest during a press briefing.
Authorities are treating the case as murder, attempted murder, and aggravated weapons offences, suspecting the motivation behind the crime stems from gang rivalries. Sweden has long struggled with gang violence, with criminal organizations notoriously recruiting youths from marginalized immigrant communities for illicit activities, highlighted by recent tensions between Örebro's rival gangs, reported local TV channel TV4.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Odisha Crime Branch Cracks OTET-2025 Exam Paper Leak
Odisha Crime Branch Nabs Suspects in OTET-2025 Question Paper Leak
Justice Delivered: Life Sentence for Heinous Crime in Firozabad
Justice Served: Man Convicted for Heinous Crime in UP
Cybercrime Crackdown and Liquor Seizure Mark Eventful Day for Assam Police