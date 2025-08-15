Rekha Gupta Pledges a New Era for Delhi in Independence Day Address

In a rousing Independence Day speech, Delhi's Chief Minister Rekha Gupta outlined her administration's ambitious progress and future goals, promising transformative changes for the city. Speaking from Chhatrasal Stadium, she emphasized her commitment to revitalizing the Yamuna river, bolstering the city's infrastructure, and supporting the underprivileged. Gupta described herself as the 'mukhya sevika' of Delhi, dedicated to eradicating corruption, red tape, and filth.

Gupta's address included plans for Atal canteens offering affordable meals to the needy, permanent housing for slum dwellers, and measures to prevent waterlogging in the city. With the BJP returning to power after 27 years, her administration has already introduced a bill to regulate private school fees and will soon unveil major hospital expansion projects. Gupta also announced efforts to secure the highest rewards for Olympic and Commonwealth Games winners and job security for young sports contributors.

Concluding her speech, Gupta pledged continued support for infrastructure projects, including the expansion of the Metro network. Despite the rain, she personally interacted with officials and schoolchildren without an umbrella, symbolizing her hands-on leadership approach. Gupta's vision promises a cleaner, greener, and more accessible Delhi as the city moves towards a centenary of freedom.

(With inputs from agencies.)