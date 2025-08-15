Tragedy in Patna: Two Children Found Dead in Parked Car

In a tragic incident in Patna's Indrapuri area, police reported the discovery of two dead children inside a parked vehicle.

According to Patna (Central) SP Diksha, the bodies were found on Friday evening. Officers have launched an investigation to identify the children and uncover the circumstances of their deaths.

The post-mortem results are awaited to provide further insights into the tragic occurrence. Officials stated that the deceased are a 9-year-old girl and a 5-year-old boy.

(With inputs from agencies.)