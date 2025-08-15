Left Menu

Tragedy in Patna: Two Children Found Dead in Parked Car

Two children were discovered dead in a parked car in Patna's Indrapuri area. Police are investigating the incident, trying to identify the children and determine the cause of death. The bodies have been sent for autopsy. The girl is reported to be 9 years old, and the boy 5.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 15-08-2025 22:36 IST | Created: 15-08-2025 22:36 IST
Tragedy in Patna: Two Children Found Dead in Parked Car
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident in Patna's Indrapuri area, police reported the discovery of two dead children inside a parked vehicle.

According to Patna (Central) SP Diksha, the bodies were found on Friday evening. Officers have launched an investigation to identify the children and uncover the circumstances of their deaths.

The post-mortem results are awaited to provide further insights into the tragic occurrence. Officials stated that the deceased are a 9-year-old girl and a 5-year-old boy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Decline Fuels Bitcoin Surge Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculations

Dollar Decline Fuels Bitcoin Surge Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculations

 Global
2
Bitcoin's Meteoric Rise: A New Era of Crypto Regulation and Investment

Bitcoin's Meteoric Rise: A New Era of Crypto Regulation and Investment

 Japan
3
U.S. Targets Officials Over Alleged Cuban Medical Worker Program Ties

U.S. Targets Officials Over Alleged Cuban Medical Worker Program Ties

 Global
4
Treasury Secretary Under Scrutiny: The Push to Divest Illiquid Assets

Treasury Secretary Under Scrutiny: The Push to Divest Illiquid Assets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Algorithmic truth: How artificial intelligence is redefining verification and credibility

From AI to pandemics: The two lanes of modern scientific progress

Cities racing to 2030: AI soft skills become the deciding factor

AI passes industry privacy and governance exams at expert level

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025