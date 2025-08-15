Tragedy in Patna: Two Children Found Dead in Parked Car
Two children were discovered dead in a parked car in Patna's Indrapuri area. Police are investigating the incident, trying to identify the children and determine the cause of death. The bodies have been sent for autopsy. The girl is reported to be 9 years old, and the boy 5.
In a tragic incident in Patna's Indrapuri area, police reported the discovery of two dead children inside a parked vehicle.
According to Patna (Central) SP Diksha, the bodies were found on Friday evening. Officers have launched an investigation to identify the children and uncover the circumstances of their deaths.
The post-mortem results are awaited to provide further insights into the tragic occurrence. Officials stated that the deceased are a 9-year-old girl and a 5-year-old boy.
