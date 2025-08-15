Washington Battles Trump: Legal Clash Over D.C. Police Control

The city of Washington has taken legal action against President Donald Trump following his attempt to assume control of the capital's police force, intensifying a prominent battle for authority. D.C. Attorney General Brian Schwalb filed a lawsuit contesting Trump's directive as unlawful, underscoring a stark division between federal and local governance.

In an unfolding political drama, the Trump administration named DEA head Terry Cole as the capital's 'emergency police commissioner,' justifying the move under the guise of a declared crime emergency. This action prompted uproar from D.C. leadership, who decry it as an overreach of presidential powers and a disruption of local governance.

As the legal confrontation escalates, key figures like U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi and Mayor Muriel Bowser are thrust into the spotlight. The legal challenge stands amid broader national concerns regarding the scope of executive power and the balance between federal and municipal authority.