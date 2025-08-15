Left Menu

Unraveling the Mystery: History-Sheeter's Death in Meerut

The body of Ankit, a history-sheeter with around 10 criminal cases, was discovered near a village in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh. No bullet wounds were found, but his thigh bone was fractured. Authorities are investigating the motive and identity of the attackers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Meerut | Updated: 15-08-2025 23:44 IST | Created: 15-08-2025 23:44 IST
Unraveling the Mystery: History-Sheeter's Death in Meerut
body
  • Country:
  • India

In Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, the body of Ankit, a known history-sheeter with approximately 10 criminal cases against him, was discovered near a village roadside, according to local police.

The Superintendent of Police (Rural), Rakesh Kumar Mishra, disclosed that Ankit, aged 31, resided in Meenakshipuram within the Gangnagar police station area. Despite his criminal record, his body bore no bullet wounds, though he suffered a fractured thigh bone.

The cause of death remains undetermined pending a post-mortem report, with police still investigating the motive and identifying the perpetrators behind the killing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Security Fortress: Delhi Gears Up for Independence Day Ceremony

Security Fortress: Delhi Gears Up for Independence Day Ceremony

 India
2
Shein's Surge in British Fashion Market

Shein's Surge in British Fashion Market

 United Kingdom
3
Rusal Faces Financial Downturn Amid Growing Costs

Rusal Faces Financial Downturn Amid Growing Costs

 Global
4
Japan's 'Resilient Growth': Economy Outpaces Projections Despite Tariff Tensions

Japan's 'Resilient Growth': Economy Outpaces Projections Despite Tariff Tens...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Algorithmic truth: How artificial intelligence is redefining verification and credibility

From AI to pandemics: The two lanes of modern scientific progress

Cities racing to 2030: AI soft skills become the deciding factor

AI passes industry privacy and governance exams at expert level

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025