Unraveling the Mystery: History-Sheeter's Death in Meerut

In Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, the body of Ankit, a known history-sheeter with approximately 10 criminal cases against him, was discovered near a village roadside, according to local police.

The Superintendent of Police (Rural), Rakesh Kumar Mishra, disclosed that Ankit, aged 31, resided in Meenakshipuram within the Gangnagar police station area. Despite his criminal record, his body bore no bullet wounds, though he suffered a fractured thigh bone.

The cause of death remains undetermined pending a post-mortem report, with police still investigating the motive and identifying the perpetrators behind the killing.

