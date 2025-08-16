Canadian-Mexican Diplomatic Engagement to Counter Tariff Strain

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney is set to visit Mexico on September 18, where he will meet President Claudia Sheinbaum. Their discussions will primarily focus on fortifying bilateral relations in light of recent U.S. tariffs that have affected both countries.

This visit emerges after a tumultuous period when Canadian officials last year hinted at prioritizing a bilateral trade deal with the United States over maintaining trilateral ties with Mexico. Such a suggestion had strained Canadian-Mexican relations, prompting Carney's latest diplomatic efforts.

The anticipated meeting date remains unofficially confirmed, as disclosed by a source closely related to the matter. Bloomberg was the first to report this development, highlighting a pivotal moment aimed at restoring and enhancing cooperation between the neighboring nations.