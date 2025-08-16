Global News Highlights: Diplomacy, Disputes, and Delays

In a developing story, sources reveal ongoing discussions between South Sudan and Israel to resettle Palestinians from the conflict-ravaged Gaza Strip. The idea, however, faces strong opposition from Palestinian authorities. Preliminary talks continue without any concrete agreement in place.

In the U.S., legal battles intensify as the District of Columbia's attorney general challenges President Trump's attempts to wrest control of the capital's police department. This lawsuit highlights growing tensions between Trump's Republican administration and the Democrats governing Washington D.C.

Meanwhile, the collapse of U.N. talks aimed at curbing plastic pollution has cast doubt on achieving a global treaty. The latest failure has left environmental advocates discouraged, as international efforts to tackle the crisis suffer setbacks, exacerbated by a tough stance from the U.S.